Barclays Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $168.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MPC. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $169.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

