Bank of America Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $43.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

NYSE POR opened at $39.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after acquiring an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,996,000 after buying an additional 174,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,641,000 after buying an additional 228,283 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.