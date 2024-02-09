Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 198.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

OCUL stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $399.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $33,813.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

