Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.90 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSAC

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,154,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 527,872 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 970.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,813,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,425 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 595,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.