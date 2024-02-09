Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.90 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.97.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,154,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 527,872 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 970.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,813,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,425 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 595,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
