Bailador Technology Investments Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:BTI)

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Paul Wilson 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, late venture and PIPESs and expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in IT, software & services, health technology, the Internet with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

