Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 502.67 ($6.30).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 325 ($4.07) to GBX 529 ($6.63) in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.39) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.89) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 459.20 ($5.76) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 423.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 402.46. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.60 ($3.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 468.60 ($5.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,653.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

