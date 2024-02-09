Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$14.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of AYA opened at C$10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$11.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of C$15.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.2646986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

