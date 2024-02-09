Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Avista has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Avista has a payout ratio of 70.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avista to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

NYSE AVA opened at $32.90 on Friday. Avista has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Avista by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth $259,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Avista in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

