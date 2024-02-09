AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.13.

AutoNation stock opened at $147.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average is $145.03. AutoNation has a one year low of $120.26 and a one year high of $182.08.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,186 shares of company stock valued at $69,331,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

