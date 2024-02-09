Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$0.80 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

ACB stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 805,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,436. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.69. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$280.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$70.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

