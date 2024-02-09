Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$0.80 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$70.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
