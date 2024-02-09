Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 484 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.19 and a 200-day moving average of $194.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.33 and a 1-year high of $219.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

