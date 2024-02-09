Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 172 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE AMT opened at $193.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.12. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $220.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

