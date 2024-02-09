Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $66.44 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

