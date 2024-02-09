Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.12 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

