Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 288 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

JHMM opened at $52.89 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

