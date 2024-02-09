Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.450-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atmos Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.45-$6.65 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.87. 223,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

