ATB Capital Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LSPD. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.13.

Shares of TSE LSPD traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$19.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,586. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.21. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$16.94 and a twelve month high of C$28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Jean-David Saint-Martin sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.83, for a total transaction of C$186,690.16. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. Insiders have sold a total of 24,790 shares of company stock valued at $554,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

