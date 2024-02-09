ATB Capital Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LSPD. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.13.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Lightspeed Commerce
In other news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Jean-David Saint-Martin sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.83, for a total transaction of C$186,690.16. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. Insiders have sold a total of 24,790 shares of company stock valued at $554,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Commerce
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.