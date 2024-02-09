AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.39. 8,456,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,792,179. The firm has a market cap of $193.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

