AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 1,389,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,682,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $746.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

See Also

