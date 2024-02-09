ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.05%.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
