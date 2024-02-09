ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

