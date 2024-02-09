Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 2,945 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.41% of Rockwell Automation worth $133,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.90. The stock had a trading volume of 442,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,147. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.67. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.