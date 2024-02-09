Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Medtronic worth $91,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDT traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.09. 2,072,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,461. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.



