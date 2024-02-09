Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $96.22 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of CME Group worth $96,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.60. 315,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $207.64.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

