Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 1,524 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of Fiserv worth $79,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,018,000. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 537,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE FI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.99. 458,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,590. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average is $125.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.