Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Shares Gap Down to $113.40

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $113.40, but opened at $109.58. Arrow Electronics shares last traded at $111.26, with a volume of 46,774 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 206,939 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,362,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after acquiring an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,826,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.