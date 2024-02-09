argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $525.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair lowered shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $394.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.77. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 339.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,925,000 after purchasing an additional 449,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 32.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after buying an additional 368,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of argenx by 377.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,788,000 after acquiring an additional 340,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of argenx by 185.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,966,000 after acquiring an additional 193,353 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

