Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) Insider Jeremy Robinson Buys 229,673 Shares

Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Robinson acquired 229,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,341.14 ($26,844.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 69.80 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Ardiden Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Pickle Lake Gold project covering an area of 1,088 square kilometers, located in the Uchi Geological Subprovince of north-west Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Stratos Resources Limited and changed its name to Ardiden Limited in December 2014.

