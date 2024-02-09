ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.93.

Shares of TSE:ARX traded up C$0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.32. 1,436,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,456. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.34 and a 12 month high of C$23.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

