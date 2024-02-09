Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 93.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 88,293 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 21.3% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 199,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 0.9 %

APTV stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

Get Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.