Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 93.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 88,293 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 21.3% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 199,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aptiv Stock Down 0.9 %
APTV stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
