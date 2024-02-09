Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.17. Applied Digital shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 540,761 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday.

Applied Digital Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. Analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 234.3% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,898 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 52.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 904,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 311,995 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 27.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 965,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 209,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

