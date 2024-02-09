Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.73.

Shares of APLS opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $873,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,830,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,630.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $873,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,830,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,826 shares of company stock worth $4,301,015. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,461,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,138,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

