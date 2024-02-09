Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Trimmed by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,149 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $49,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in AON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after buying an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $309.95. The company had a trading volume of 370,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.93.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

