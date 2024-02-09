ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $345.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

