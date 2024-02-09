Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.4%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AOMR opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $258.94 million, a P/E ratio of -64.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:AOMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.86 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 35.89% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

In related news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 24,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $240,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,658 shares in the company, valued at $922,531.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1,332.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 23.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth $75,000.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

