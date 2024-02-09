Analyzing Skylark (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) and Skylark (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kura Sushi USA and Skylark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 3 3 0 2.50 Skylark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.27%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Skylark.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

62.9% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Skylark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA 0.77% 1.06% 0.55% Skylark N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Skylark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $187.43 million 6.11 $1.50 million $0.13 789.45 Skylark N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kura Sushi USA has higher revenue and earnings than Skylark.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats Skylark on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

About Skylark

(Get Free Report)

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services and related businesses; sale of food products; franchise operation of yakiniku buffet restaurants and family restaurants; café, office catering, food court business, etc.; and development of restaurants, etc. It operates various Japanese, Western, and Chinese cuisine restaurants primarily under the Gusto, Bamiyan, Jonathan's, Syabu-Yo, Yumean, Steak Gusto, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, Musashino Mori Coffee, Karayoshi, Totoyamichi, chawan, Tonkaratei, La Ohana, GRAND BUFFET, Festa Garden, Papageno, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi, FLO Prestige, Café Grazie, SYABU-YO, Skylark, Aiya, YOKOHAMA Steakhouse, and SHABU-YO brand names. The company also provides foodstuffs and concession stand products delivery, store cleaning and maintenance, and linen supply services. The company was formerly known as Skylark Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. in July 2018. Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Musashino, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.