Analysts Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Price Target at $43.06

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mosaic Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $30.09 on Friday. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

