Analysts Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Price Target at $43.06

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.06.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $30.09 on Friday. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
