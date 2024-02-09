Analysts Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) PT at C$34.81

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$27.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.70. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$25.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Saputo had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.9541724 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas Atherton purchased 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,173.25. Corporate insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

