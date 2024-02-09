Analysts Set Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Price Target at $11.63

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

RITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 230,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 33,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

