Analysts Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT at $60.00

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.41.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,241,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,338.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,438 shares of company stock valued at $433,243 over the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

