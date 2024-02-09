Analysts Set Expectations for Aspen Technology, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau expects that the technology company will post earnings of $6.45 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aspen Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share.

AZPN has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Aspen Technology stock opened at $189.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.41. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

