Analysts Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target at $641.67

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $659.96.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $9,377,669. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $724.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $667.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $728.17. The company has a market capitalization of $321.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

