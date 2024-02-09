Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tricon Residential (TCN)

Tricon Residential (NYSE: TCN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/1/2024 – Tricon Residential was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/22/2024 – Tricon Residential was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a $11.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.50.

1/22/2024 – Tricon Residential was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a $11.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

1/22/2024 – Tricon Residential had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $11.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.50.

1/22/2024 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $11.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Tricon Residential had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

1/22/2024 – Tricon Residential was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.48. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Tricon Residential Inc alerts:

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.