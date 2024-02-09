Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 9th (ACLS, AFRM, ALGT, ALL, APO, ARES, ARM, BILL, BIOX, BKH)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 9th:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $180.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $35.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $126.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $57.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $82.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $26.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $17.00 to $18.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $274.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $300.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $255.00 to $310.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $250.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $77.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $155.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $190.00 to $192.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $154.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $58.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $42.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $60.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $8.50 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $450.00 to $505.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $374.00 to $406.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $395.00 to $440.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $108.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $115.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $73.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $195.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $170.00 to $155.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $45.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $35.00 to $38.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $80.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $132.00 to $151.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $16.50 to $19.50. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $15.00. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $100.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $87.00 to $98.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $127.00 to $124.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $135.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $875.00 to $1,100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $94.00 to $104.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $153.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $108.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $168.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $122.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

