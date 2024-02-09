Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Gap Up to $28.60

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $29.48. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF shares last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 44,279 shares traded.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $677.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,177,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,350,000.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

