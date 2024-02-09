Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,082,323. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.