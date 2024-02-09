Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 296.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

