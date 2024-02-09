AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

NVO stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $119.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $531.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

