AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $107,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.0 %

AMETEK stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.96. The stock had a trading volume of 487,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $168.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.