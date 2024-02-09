America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRMT. TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.69. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $127.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($5.09). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.76 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,001 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,617.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 649,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,763,672.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.