American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,740 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.15% of American Tower worth $111,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.17. 642,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,386. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.